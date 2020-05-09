The singer Flayslane, a former participant of ‘Big Brother Brasil 20’, commented on the player’s reaction to the revelation made by her that the two had a love affair in 2016. ‘He didn’t have to say that, he just had to pretend to be demented. Feeling that he was demeaning me as a woman that he wouldn’t be, since he was, it wasn’t cool ‘, he pointed out.

Ex-participant of “BBB20”, Flayslane admitted to having stayed with Neymar in 2016 when he left the reality show and received an ironic reaction from the player. In conversation with the influencer Lucas Guimarães, husband of Carlinhos Maia, the Paraiba returned to comment on the controversy involving the Paris Saint-Germain player. “When he commented ‘laugh not to cry’ (about her having revealed in an interview that the two stayed), I thought he was disparaging me. I don’t like that he disdains me, that he deserves me, that he demines me,” he said.

Singer suggests reaction: ‘It was just pretending dementia’

For Flay, Neymar could have spared the ironic comment on the web. I was just saying (that I had stayed with him) when he spoke that sentence. Then I said: now I will say and say that I was ashamed to have stayed with him. There was no need for him to say that, it was just to have pretended insanity. Feeling that he was demeaning me as a woman that he wouldn’t be, since he was, it wasn’t cool, it bothered me. I don’t think I’m a wonderful woman, but I don’t look down on me either “, she analyzed the athlete,

who approached ex-BBB Felipe Prior after eliminating the architect.

Neymar has beauty praised by the artist: ‘Gato’

The ex-BBB also added that she gave the statement to Matheus Mazzafera in a “random” way: “I didn’t do this to ‘sample’ myself, because if I wanted to do it, I would have done it at ‘BBB’. I am an independent and single woman, just as he has already been with several women … What bothered me was the lack of respect. If he stayed, he doesn’t come hot on me, my love, I don’t keep quiet “, said Flay, a of the ex-sisters who made the look for the final of the global program. The northeastern woman also praised the beauty of her brother

Rafaella Santos: “I have nothing to prove to anyone. I didn’t stay because of his money or fame, I stayed because I thought he was a cat, there was an opportunity and it happened. I thought he was a cat, and I really did. And I still do.”

Leo Santana had ‘more intense’ affair with Flay

Bruna Marquezine denied conversation with singer

On Twitter, Bruna indicated that her supposed conversation with the ex-BBB was not true. “This is fake”, warned the actress when receiving a fan compliment about the print.

