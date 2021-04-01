Flavio Briatore reveals a conversation with Fernando Alonso after his retirement on his return to Formula 1

The return of Fernando Alonso to Formula 1 It was not what was expected. The Spanish pilot had to abandon due to a sandwich wrap that plugged the brake vents. After the fiasco, the pilot of Alpine had a conversation with Flavio briatore, who was head of the Renault team during the two Alonso championships. The content of the talk now sees the light after Briatore’s own confession on the adnkronos portal.

“I was on the phone with Alonso and he was disappointed even though he knew that was Alpine’s position. They have to bet all next year “, commented Briatore, who also values ​​that Alonso had a spectacular driving throughout the weekend, regardless of the car’s performance. “In addition, he also had the misfortune that a piece of plastic got into his brake lines. Its classification and performance was superior to the value of the car “.

However, Flavio Briatore was quite pessimistic with the possibilities of Fernando Alonso’s team for this season. “I think Renault-Alpine this year may be between twelfth and fifteenth position. I hope they focus on next year to have a better car, as Fernando Alonso deserves ”..