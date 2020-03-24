Flavio Briatore confesses that he has overcome the coronavirus and criticizes politicians: “Everyone underestimates the virus”

The former Renault sports director and friend of Fernando Alonso, Flavio Briatore, spoke on the ‘L’Aria que tira’ program on Italian television about the coronavirus crisis which is hitting Italy so much, in addition to revealing that the disease passed in the month of December.

«I was sick in December. She had a very high fever, pain in her lungs, and also difficulty breathing. It lasted me a dozen days. After the virus broke out in Italy, my doctor told me that he must have had coronavirus“Confessed Briatore.

Likewise, the Italian was very critical of the crisis management: «All underestimated the virus, none took it seriously. In January, the WHO already told everyone to get ready, and no one did. It was a mistake on the part of world politics“Said Briatore, visibly angry at the management.

Briatore was forceful: »If I had been a minister and had known of an illness in China, and in an area with which my country has many contacts, I would have sent someone or I would have gone. I don’t think any European minister has been to Wuhan and none has armed with masks and respirators at this time. This gives you to understand that we are governed by inappropriate people“Concluded the former Renault.