Flávio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of President Jair Bolsonaro, reportedly financed the construction of illegal Rio de Janeiro militia buildings with public money, from the “cracked” scheme, collected in his former office in the state Legislative Assembly. This complaint is from the website of The Intercept Brasil, which had access to confidential documents from the Public Ministry of Rio.

The advance in the investigation of the case would have been one of the reasons for Bolsonaro’s pressure for Sergio Moro to change the command of the Federal Police of the state and in Brasilia. However, the former judge did not accept and ended up leaving the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

At the news conference in which he announced his resignation, Moro declared that the president wanted someone he could call in charge of the PF and that there had been political interference in the investigations.

According to Intercept, the investigations crossed bank information of 86 people suspected of involvement in the illegal scheme to find out how the scheme works. Flávio Bolsonaro would receive the profit from the investments in the buildings through transfers from the former captain of Bope Adriano de Nóbrega, who died in February, and from the former adviser Fábrício Queiroz.

According to the website, the scheme worked as follows: Flávio paid his employees with the money from his office at Alerj. Following, Queiroz, who is appointed as the articulator of the cracking scheme and that the president stated in his Friday speech to know since the 1980s, confiscated an average of 40% of the salaries of employees and passed this amount on to Adriano de Nóbrega , who is appointed by investigations as the head of the Office of Crime, a militia specializing in order-based murders.

The organization operates in Rio das Pedras and Muzema also in the collection of “security fees”, goodwill on the sale of gas cylinders, water bottles, exploitation of illegal TV signals, land grabbing and civil construction.

The two favelas have had a huge boom in irregular construction in recent years. The profit from these buildings, according to the investigations, was also shared by Flávio, considered the financier of the scheme with public money.

The Public Ministry found that the transfers of the crack to Captain Adriano took place through the accounts of his mother, Raimunda Vera Magaçhães, and his wife, Dabielle da Costa Nóbrega. Both had commissioned positions in the deputy’s office at Alerj between 2016 and 2017 and were appointed by Queiroz.

Investigations show that Adriano’s mother and wife moved at least R $ 1.1 million during the period analyzed. They reportedly transferred money to some companies, including two restaurants, a building supply store and three small construction companies, which are reported to have been registered under the names of “oranges” at the Office of Crime.

