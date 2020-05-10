The presenter Flávia Viana appeared next to the fiance, Marcelo Zangrandi, and the eldest daughter, Sabrina, to tell the fans about the arrival of the new heir on Instagram. Given the novelty, several famous friends of the artist, such as actress Camilla Camargo, manifested themselves in the comments. Check out the record below!

Baby on the way to Flávia Viana and Marcelo Zangrandi’s house! The presenter said on Sunday (10) that she is pregnant with the groom. She had already faced spontaneous abortions and did not hide her joy at the novelty, also celebrated by famous friends. “Ah, family is growing! We wait so long for this news! Our baby rainbow is on the way! Yes yes and yes! After two losses that served to strengthen and unite us even more we are ready to receive this son (or daughter – guesses) ? Hehehe) with all the love in the world! “, Wrote the paulista, with a wedding scheduled for 2021.

Andressa Suita, Camilla Camargo and more famous

And a team of famous friends from Flávia congratulated the family for the novelty: some even indicated that they already knew of the arrival of the new heir. “I couldn’t take any more anxiety for this photo. Congratulations, my loves! We love you, beautiful family! Bia already wants to know if you are a little friend or a little friend”, wrote Tata Estaniecki, citing her newborn daughter, the result of her marriage to Julio Cocielo. “What a love! Congratulations to you,” celebrated Andressa Suita. “What a beautiful news! Congratulations, mom! God bless,” commented Vivian Amorim. Camilla Camargo also revealed that she had been warned by her friend previously. “I already knew! You beautiful, so happy for you! You deserve all this happiness. God bless you greatly. How awesome !!! May God bless your family and this little baby that is on the way”, posted Joaquim’s mother . Check out the photo and comments below!

Giovanna Ewbank talks about body changes: ‘Perception changes’

Waiting for Zyan, the name chosen for her third child with Bruno Gagliasso, Giovanna Ewbank said that self-esteem is up to date in pregnancy. “I’m loving myself, it’s very crazy how our perception of the body changes. I always thought that the breast was a feminine symbol as something more sensual, sometimes sexual”, said the artist, mother of Títi, 6 years old, and Bless, 5 in an interview with the magazine “Marie Claire”. The presenter also revealed that she wants the baby to be born without surgical intervention. However, she was indicated to be prepared for cesarean if necessary. “Today I only think about natural childbirth, but if I can’t, I won’t be sad. The doctor will know what the best option is for the moment. The human body is very perfect. I’m not afraid of anything, I never thought I would be so calm and full, “he said.

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’