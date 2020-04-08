She is one of the most charismatic players in recent times and her early retirement after proclaiming herself champion at the US Open 2015 was a real blast in the world of tennis. We talk about Flavia Pennetta, a special woman who has redirected her life after leaving tennis quickly and focuses on fashion, staying connected to her sport and accompanying Fabio Fognini for various tournaments and to be a mother. The family passes this entire confinement, with the two tennis players together with their children Federico and Farah, and in an interesting conversation picked up by Ubitennis, the ex-tennis player from Brindisi provides interesting reflections.

“This is all a difficult situation. Luckily we have a large garden and Fabio trains five days a week. He has built a kind of gym with everything he needs. He is a great husband, the other day I took the opportunity to put him to cook” , Flavia laughs, who accompanies her husband doing physical activities that keep him in shape. Questioned for her opinion about the recent cancellation of Wimbledon, that of Brindisi leaves a powerful headline. “I started crying when I found out. That decision was the only one possible considering the state of the world right now, but it is hard because it gives you an idea of ​​the gravity of the matter. Thinking of a year without tennis is very hard for everyone. “he declared.

Flavia has no qualms about predicting what the future of tennis this year. “It is going to be difficult to play anything other than the Davis Cup or the ATP Finals at the end of the year. There is no point playing closed-door tournaments and I don’t think we should start to change the schedule now. For example, I consider that the Rome tournament should not be played at another time and, regarding Roland Garros, my feeling is that in the end it will not be played on the date they have set, “said a Pennetta who acknowledged being tempted to return and appreciated what had been done by Kim Clijsters on her return to competition after having been a mother and spending many years off the circuit.

“Fabio tests me, both he and my father-in-law urge me to play one more year. My father has also told me once that he should come back. What Kim has done is incredible, but I don’t know, I don’t think it’s for I can’t totally rule out going back, maybe I will start training, I get bitten by the bug and I’ll be back, but for now I don’t think about it, “he revealed before referring to the father facet of Fabio Fognini. “Being a father changes you as a person and that is what has happened to Fabio. He is a very special guy and he still has that naughty side that I like so much, sometimes I have to pull his ears, but he is much more responsible than before” pointed out the always funny Flavia Pennetta.

