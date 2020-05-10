Flavia Pavanelli reconciles with businessman after brief ending: ‘It’s okay’

The influencer Flavia Pavanelli had the end of her engagement indicated with the businessman Junior Mendonza indicated by the singer sertanejo Sorocaba during a live show. In Instagram Stories, the young woman spoke up, indicating that the two had, in fact, separated, but were already together again. ‘We even finished but it didn’t last long,’ he said.

Flavia Pavanelli opened the game about her relationship with Junior Mendonza: after the sertanejo Sorocaba pointed out the couple’s breakup in a live, the influencer recorded a video on Instagram Stories and explained that, despite the two having separated for a brief period, already are together again. “It was an argument, a fight like any couple. In addition to the fight, we even broke up but it didn’t last long. Me and Ju, we get along very well, we like each other and respect each other a lot”, said the young woman , engaged to the businessman since February this year.

‘It has already been resolved’, guarantees Flavia Pavanelli

The 22-year-old from São Paulo also highlighted the harmony with the businessman,

who was presented with a surprise party on his birthday. “We know that our qualities will always stand out from our defects. As much as we don’t expose our relationship a lot, we get along really well and love each other very much. It has already been resolved, I mean everything is fine” , said Flavia. In the air like Mirella in ”

Poliana’s adventures “, from SBT, the actress also declared:” I love you, okay, Junior? You will have to put up with me old lady, yes, with our children and grandchildren and nothing and nobody will ever change that “.

Influencer comments on hacker attack on groom’s profile

The young woman also pointed out that the fact that the profile of the businessman was hacked had nothing to do with their love life. “He was hacked yesterday, he had already archived the photos before. We were finished before everything happened. I don’t even want to go into this matter because his profile is recovered, everything is alright. Let’s be happy and that’s it”, he said Flavia. Check out the full video below:

Couple doesn’t have each other’s password: ‘Trust’

Previously, Flavia told her followers that the couple is not in the habit of touching each other’s cell phones. “We chose not to touch it for privacy reasons. I never felt like looking at his cell phone and vice versa. I don’t know the password, I don’t care and we don’t hide anything from each other. There’s no need, you know? time and confidence “, he argued.

(By Marilise Gomes)

