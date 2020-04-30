The COVID-19 He has been doing his thing in Latin territory for several months. The cases do not stop and people continue to fight to stay safe from this virus, which already surpasses thousands of deaths in the world.

However, despite the care and prevention measures that have been implemented in some countries, there are others who suffer day by day from the large increase in infections and deaths that invade the inhabitants. This is the case of Brazil, which already has more than 71,000 patients and more than 5,000 deaths.

Recently, Flavia Dos Santos left her followers without words on social networks after sharing a hard news through a publication. The Brazilian sexologist confirmed that his mom and stepfather tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post and a message he shared through his official Instagram account, despite the fact that tried to take care of his family from this health crisis, things did not go as expected and he ended up having this bitter gulp with the test results.

In an image where his mother and stepfather, who live in Brazil, appear, the celebrity took the opportunity to send some taunts the Bolsonaro government, which has handled in a quite questioned way everything related to the coronavirus.

“Good! And there ended a complicated day …after much discussion, scolding for them to take to the streets and thanks to a country in “misgovernment” like Brazil, my mother and stepfather tested positive for COVID-19“Wrote the presenter also in the caption of the post that already exceeds ten thousand likes on the digital platform.

“Very hard, at a distance, waiting for the treatment, plus their organism, to help. DO NOT GO OUT“He added to his text, which he accompanied with a sad emoji.

Several of Dos Santos’ friends and colleagues have sent messages of solidarity and support at this difficult time. Some celebrities who posted good vibes comments were Ronald Mayorga, Yaneth Waldman and Daniel Samper Ospina.

