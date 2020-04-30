The also announcer described the day on Wednesday as a “complicated” day, after learning that her relatives are facing the disease that has paralyzed the entire world.

“After much discussion, scolding for not going out on the street, thanks to a country in” misgovernment “like this in Brazil, my mom and stepfather tested positive for COVID-19,” Flavia wrote, along with an image in which his mother Rosângela Cardoso Corrêa and her stepfather appear smiling.

And it is that Brazil already exceeds 5,000 deaths from coronavirus and registers more than 67,000 cases of infection. The way in which Jair Bolsonaro copes with the pandemic has been widely questioned, as have his responses to public opinion on how he handles the crisis.

The presenter expressed that the whole topic is “very hard, in the distance”, but she trusts that her loved ones respond well to the treatment and her organisms help them in the recovery process.

Several colleagues and friends of Flavia have sympathized with his pain and have expressed messages of support in the comments section, as can be seen in some that we share below.

.