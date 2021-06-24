“Flattery weakens, after a victory is when you have to work and improve more”

06/23/2021

On at 21:54 CEST

“I have the feeling that we are like a bottle of cava about to be uncorked,” he said. Luis Enrique in the preview of the momentous match of the Spanish team against Slovakia. The ‘Roja’ coach warned that he saw his players at a very good level and exhibited optimism in relation to qualifying for the round of 16 of the Eurocup. Just as their coach had predicted, Spain scored a win in the last match of the group stage. ‘Lucho’ was very satisfied after the engagement. “How can I not be happy? We have made the fans enjoy, the players and their families have had a good time and finally the coaching staff and all the people who are part of the Federation have also had fun & rdquor ;, he declared.

With a 1982 World Cup shirt and the famous Naranjito, which he put on after the game because “I have a very deep wardrobe & rdquor; –A statement with obvious ulterior motives–, Luis Enrique recalled that the Spanish national team has suffered several setbacks in recent weeks and that at no time has it opted for victimhood: “Since we concentrated we have not complained about almost anything. Just off the pitch and we could have protested a lot more. We have shown that we are prepared to overcome many obstacles & rdquor ;. He explained that he celebrated the goals looking at the stands because “there were very important people for me and the best thing about the victories is celebrating them with yours & rdquor; Y highlighted the “strength and great atmosphere & rdquor; of the ‘Red’ in every sense.

The Asturian coach was also asked about his renewal after Luis Rubiales assured that he will continue on the national team bench until he wants to. “I am so comfortable here that there is no need to talk about renovation. I have a contract and I am very happy. I am aware that the coach depends on the results, but I’m at home& rdquor ;, he was honest. He also made it very clear that neither he his footballers pay attention to statements like those of Van der Vaart, because “this is part of the profession & rdquor; and “we have to be prepared to endure criticism, and more those that fall under their own weight like this man& rdquor ;.

Regarding the crossing against Croatia in the round of 16, ‘Lucho’ said that “despite everything that has happened to us, and although that does not mean that he cannot paint our faces, surely no team would have been amused play in the second round against Spain & rdquor ;. “We are one of the six or eight favorite teams without a doubt. You have to sharpen your aim. The team is on a clear upward line, but the flattery weakens. There are many things to improve. We’ve played well, but with these responsive players now it’s time to focus on how much we can progress. When you win is when you have to work the most& rdquor ;, sentenced.