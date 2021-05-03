Flat Earth achieves a tight victory at home against Parla (1-0)

05/02/2021 at 10:38 PM CEST

Triumph of Flat Earth 1-0 over Parla during the match of the Second Phase of the Third Division that took place this Sunday. The Flat Earth He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last duel held against the Real Carabanchel. On the visitors’ side, the Parla lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous match against the Torrejon CF. With this marker, the Mostoleño team is third at the end of the match, while the Parla is fourth.

The first half of the match started in an excellent way for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from David fernandez. With this 1-0, the first part of the match concluded.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Flat Earth gave entrance to Sarmiento, Villar, Hammond Y Paul Jordan for Kore, Allende, Bust Y Angel, Meanwhile he Parla gave entrance to Alvaro, Heras, Ndong, Farrak Y Mbassy for Kiti mayoral, Peño, Cambric, Alae Y Juampe.

The referee admonished Allende, David fernandez Y Busi by the Flat Earth already Heras by the Parleño team.

With this result, the Flat Earth is left with 38 points and Parla with 32 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: Parla will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Pozuelo de Alarcón in his fiefdom, while the Flat Earth will play against him Real Carabanchel at home.

Data sheetFlat Earth:Quesada, Allende (Villar, min.77), Lucas, Busi, Iñaki, Adams, Ángel (Pablo Jordan, min.89), Busto (Hammond, min.77), David Fernández, Kore (Sarmiento, min.59) and ScytheParla:Holguin, Vampi, Juampe (Mbassy, ​​min.74), Alae (Farrak, min.57), Cata, Kiti Mayoral (Alvaro, min.8), Morales, Parra, Peño (Heras, min.57), Gomez and Batista (Ndong, min.57)Stadium:–Goals:David Fernández (1-0, min. 46)