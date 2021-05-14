Flashy win for the Heat with surprise from Haslem

The Heat and Celtics were even, looking for the saving sixth place, very few dates ago. Now one has hit the lug and the other has been made a mess. The Miami team has won four straight victories, the last against the Sixers who have dominated the Eastern Conference with so much power all season, and now they are getting more dangerous than ever. We talk about the runner-up of the competition, we speak of a real threat. Those of Rivers, with their luxurious quintet and without apparent previous cracks, fell clearly in the American Airlines Arena.

The hottest point of the game did not have the usual protagonists on stage. Udonis Haslem, in what is his first game of the season, with 40 years and after scoring four points in the previous plays, he lasted three minutes on the court until he was sent off. In a game hiatus he approached Dwight howard, He threatened him (“wash your fucking mouth”, it is understood in the discussion) pointing a finger at him and the referees decided to expel the Heat. His team was stunned but proud of their captain’s attitude. “It was the best moment so far this season,” said Erik Spoelstra, with whom he has spent almost half his life in the team, jokingly at the end of the game. “Man, this son of a bitch is crazy. I was thinking, ‘You can’t get kicked out so soon, bro, you’ve never taught us how to kick you out after three minutes.’ It’s been like a big brother moment, so it’s a good moment. A lesson. You can have a technique in the first part, but then you wait for the second part for the other “, added ‘Bam’ Adebayo, also in a jocular tone. Howard, along with Embiid, had very little influence on the game.

The Heat relied on Jimmy Butler, the aforementioned Adebayo and the pair of bases that now usually come out as a substitute, the one formed by Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro, to disarm a rival that from the beginning was in tow on the scoreboard. and that his position as conference leader is threatened by the Brooklyn Nets, the second-ranked right now and one victory away in the East.

Embiid, 6 points in 25 minutes. Simmons, 8 points in 26 minutes. Maybe they are part of the explanation. And the Sixers started out playing very close to the rim in this game, but they were soon beaten. Tobias Harris was the one who carried the weight in the attack, but from three to one there is an important stretch. In the Heat they were all or almost all. 38-22 partial in the first quarter, which also gave clues. Dragic was key to that momentum, as the small advantage that the locals enjoyed turned into a significant advantage after three or four actions of speed and skill, without the 76ers being able to stop him. Two 3-pointers by Jimmy Butler, along with the Slovenian intonation, helped make the jump. When the little fight between Haslem and Howard took place there was a +19 on the scoreboard. The visitors were only able to put on a little makeup at the end, but the bolt was imposed by some Heat who are very dangerous when they defend themselves conscientiously. Adebayo touched the nose to Joel Embiid, who disappointed a little in this appointment of giants.