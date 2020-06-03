Flash is considered one of the best superheroes, but what happens when the truth about Barry Allen is revealed to his greatest enemy?

Without a doubt, Flash is one of the most popular heroes of DC ComicsBut when his deadliest enemy finds out the truth, it could spell the end for him. scarlet sprinter. For what Paradox destroy the fastest man in the world, you will need to destroy everything you love.

Barry Allen has had a long history as a sprinter, battling numerous villains and forging powerful friendships. However, Flash’s career was not without danger, as Barry would die heroically during the Crisis on Infinite Earth story, and would not come to life until the Final Crisis event of 2008. Flash would also be responsible for damaging the line. of time over the years, mainly during the history of Flashpoint. Still, despite the countless mistakes and tragedies in his life, he will continue to be loved by many.

Paradox has a personal revenge against the hero.

The villain named Paradox was originally a scientist who studied multiverse theory and alternative timelines. After being struck by lightning, Paradox became aware of the grand multiverse, connecting with it. During a fight early in Flash’s career, Paradox was caught in an alternate dimension where he realized the damage Flash had caused to the timeline over the years. In Paradox’s opinion, the hero was doing more harm than good, and decided to definitely end him. By harnessing the “crisis energy” (the energy created when time changes), Paradox would slowly strengthen himself and if he managed to eliminate Flash from time forever, Paradox would become as powerful as a God. Barry, increasingly desperate, decided to team up with Reverse-Flash, the villain who had defeated Paradox in the 25th century.

In Flash # 754, Paradox made his journey through different timelines, murdering Barry at various points in his career as a hero. However, Paradox realized that he was always considered a hero to many, even in death. In fact, as more versions died, including those killed by Paradox, the multiverse and various timelines held him in higher esteem. This led Paradox to the conclusion that death was an important part of his legacy, but it also led to a greater truth. To remove Flash’s influence from timelines and the multiverse entirely, Paradox would have to not only destroy it completely, but everyone he loves as well.

Paradox decides to implement this plan by absorbing as much crisis energy as possible. Giving you full control to remove the influence of the DC Comics hero forever.

Paradox has the key to destroy Flash and his legacy. Although the odds are against him, Barry has a solution to this puzzle: Reverse-Flash. Since this other villain has arrested Paradox with his “lightning rod” weapon. He also realizes that the only way to stop Paradox permanently is to kill him. This puts Barry in a dilemma. Since the hero refuses to kill his enemies, he would rather find an alternative way to stop what threatens him. However, with Paradox discovering the means to remove him from all timelines, wiping out his loved ones (including Iris, Kid Flash, Bart Allen, etc.). Barry apparently has no choice but to end Paradox permanently to save everything he loves.

The ramifications of time travel are rarely discussed in comics. With characters like Barry Allen who face small consequences (considering all things) for their actions in creating the Flashpoint universe. Paradox as a villain is interesting, as his motives stem from the fact that Flash did damage as a result of all his adventures in time. While a potential problem, or paradox, could arise, by permanently erasing Flash from various points in DC Comics history, Paradox seems committed to the idea of ​​Barry Allen being removed from the timeline. Especially to fix the timeline.

Although everything seems bleak, there is no doubt that Flash will find a way out of its current situation. But given Paradox’s growing strength, he will have to find a great solution and quickly.