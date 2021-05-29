Flashpoint and the reboot of the DC Cinematic Universe

Ever since Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert decided to create a super speed hero in the 1940s, DC Comics has been Flash supported to evolve through different stages and reinvent itself as a publisher. If we go back to 1956, it was Barry Allen who opened the Silver age in the fourth issue of “Showcase”, introducing a more dynamic way of telling stories. 5 years later, he was commissioned to present the concept of multiverse as never before: “The Flash of Two Worlds”, the meeting between Jay Garrick and Allen marks a before and after in the world of comics.

A creation that would give rise to thousands of narrative possibilities, promoting the appearances of parallel versions of characters and forming a trail that runs through other publishers. Traveling from comics to television, cinema and literature. Between Earths and timelines, classic moments were written that build the essence of many stages.

Also, Allen meets us in 1968, when he travels to Prime Earth in “Fact or Fiction” and observes how he is the protagonist of the novels we read. Or cross the border to connect the two quintessential superhero companies by joining the marvel universe in “Quasar, The Cosmic Avenger”, an event that many overlooked.

However, one of the most prominent events in the modern era and of which any comic reader has heard of, is none other than “Flashpoint Paradox “, Flash’s journey to the past to prevent the murder of his mother, completely restarting DC Comics and creating a new timeline under the name “The New 52”. The repercussion was so great that the story has transcended to animation, as the precursor of a shared animated universe of 16 films, and to television, as an adaptation far from the original in the third season of the CW series, “The Flash ”.

Now it is the turn of the film adaptation. On November 4, 2022 comes “The Flash”, the first individual film of the character that the Flashpoint event will encompass. Andy Muschietti, the director, has already explained that it will not be exactly the same as the comic and that, in fact, “exciting things will happen that are not in the original saga.” We also know that it will establish a new status quo and clarify the future of the Justice League in the DC Cinematic Universe, restarting everything in its path.

That being said, how could the reinvention of the DCEU?

The status of the DCEU is currently chaotic, with little organization and little synergy between projects. Actors who have not known for years if they will play their character again (as in the case of Henry Cavill with Superman), confirmed films of secondary characters without having the main ones settled in the universe, canceled or delayed films and, above all, badly atmosphere around the responsible company, Warner Media, with thousands of criticisms daily and a media reputation on the ground after the controversial performance by Joss Whedon on the set of “Justice League” (2017), with the countless statements of Ray Fisher and, recently, Gal Gadot.

It seems that the only salvation is The Flash, once again, DC leans on the sprinter to reinvent yourself and introduce fresh concepts and ideas into your universe. As confirmed in DC Fandome, Ezra Miller’s Flash will consolidate the multiverse after appearing in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover with his television doppelganger Grant Gustin. Thanks to this, every film and television product in DC’s history was unified into a shared multiverse. This takes on more power now that we know that Michael Keaton’s Batman will appear in the 2022 film.

Well, it is assumed that when Allen wants to return to his timeline after having traveled to the past, he will have created a different line, to a greater or lesser extent, to the original. Some changes could be bigger than others, but, narratively justified, it could be – finally – the beginning of the new era of DC in the cinema.

In the first place, this would be the way to set the path of the Justice League. On the one hand, Ben affleck He will appear in the film, perhaps with the possibility of continuing to play Batman in the future. The actress Sasha street It will be Supergirl, so we could have another member of the League inside. On the other hand, “Aquaman 2” plans to premiere in the same year and “Wonder Woman 3” is already on growth. As well as “Shazam and the Fury of the Gods”, whose filming has already started. However, Ray Fisher will not continue as Cyborg in the DCEU and Henry Cavill’s Superman has been suspended for years.

The latest news suggests that a Man of Steel movie played by an African-American actor is going to be developed, which according to THR, would not be part of the extended universe. Therefore, it seems that the only ‘super’ we will have on Earth 1 will be Sasha Calle’s.

Thanks to Flashpoint, they could sort out this type of independent projects within the multiverse as universes or alternative lands, following the example of “Joker” (2019). For example, that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” belongs to another Earth and who knows, thus having the possibility that Snyder could continue with his vision without interfering in Warner’s plans, something quite difficult due to problems with the company.

You could also do the same with “The Batman” (2022), where Robert Pattinson will play the Dark Knight, who will be out of continuity current DCEU movies follow. Taking advantage of the fact that Affleck’s canonical Batman will appear in “The Flash”, it would be the perfect opportunity to fix this mess. Will they end up including Pattinson in the DCEU? Will “The Flash” be the farewell to Affeck’s Batman?

On the other hand, it would be necessary to clarify whether “The Suicide Squad” (2021) by James Gunn will be part of the DCEU or will be relegated to an alternate universe. Everything seems to indicate that the first option is viable, for the appearance of Margot Robbie as the Harley we all know. But we must remember that David Ayer already formed his Suicide Squad in 2016, which is canon in the DCEU for the clues they left in “Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)”, where Harley maintained the same personality and experience , revealing a continuity with Ayer’s tape. Yeah everything is a mess. Warner does reboots? that even they themselves do not know how they will fit into their planning.

But little by little and thanks to “The Flash”, DC’s cinematic multiverse it would take shape, with the possibility of -finally- ordering your future projects and presenting a calendar organized at the height of its greatest competition, Marvel Studios. The potential that the mythology has said deserves to be exploited with great stories and epic experiences.

The film of the scarlet sprinter has already started its filming, and to increase the hype, I leave you with the highlights that the director, Muschietti, has said about it.

Is a roller coaster, it will be fun and exciting, and appear many dc characters in her. Flash is the superhero in the movie because he acts like bridge between all the characters and the timelines. And, in a way, restart everything but nothing is forgotten. (…) It’s a deep human drama, very complex, a history of the drama of Barry Allen. My Flash is neither going to be light nor dark. You will have everything. A very deep story on an emotional level but also very funny, I hope, and a great adventure at the same time. Also terrifying… sometimes.

Finally, let’s do a little review of the DC movies released from 2013 on:

Man Of Steel / El Hombre de Acero (2013) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) Suicide Squad / Suicide Squad (2016) Wonder Woman (2017) Justice League / League of Justice (2017) Aquaman (2018) Shazam! (2019) Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) / Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) (2020) Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) Black Adam (2022) The Flash (2022) Aquaman 2 (2022) Shazam! Fury of the Gods / Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) Wonder Woman 3 (no release date) Amazons / Amazonas (no release date) Joker (2019) Zack Snyder’s Justice League / Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) The Batman (2022) The Suicide Squad (James Gunn) (2021) Batgirl (2022-2023) Blue Beetle (no release date) Untitled Superman movie, played by an African-American actor (no release date) Zatanna (no release date) Hourman (no release date) Static Shock (no release date)