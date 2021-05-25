Flash will have one more season and starts with surprises

The eighth season of the Flash series is set to begin with a five-episode crossover. Will it be the door for the grand finale of the show?

After the departure of two of its protagonists (Carlos Valdes Y Tom cavanagh), the continuation of the series of Flash was an enigma, since the impact of the adaptations of CW in the audience. However, the channel announced the renewal of it for one more season. And in what way!

The channel has confirmed that the first five chapters of the eighth installment will include guest appearances. However, there has been talk that it will not be a traditional crossover like those that the production company had been doing commonly.

This is why the CEO of the television company, Mark Pedowitz, gave more details. “The idea of ​​The Flash is that [el showrunner] Eric Wallace Y [el productor ejecutivo Greg Berlanti] They’ve teamed up, and we’re talking about other superheroes from the CW universe who will join in on each individual episode. It will not exactly be a crossover, but it will have a crossover feel with the introduction of all these characters, “said the executive.

The sprinter’s program is currently in its seventh edition. In this, new characters have been included, as is the case of Boost, who recently became a trend on social networks for the design he obtained in live action.

For its part, The Flash already has 142 episodes, of which there are 18 that are part of the most recent part, which is expected to end on July 20.

There are still no details of the plans or filming schedule for the following season, but taking into account the pattern of the studio, it would be released in the middle of next year. We will have to wait and see what will be the result of the new and expected crossing of the universe derived from Arrow.