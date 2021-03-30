Flash, transcendental in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder knew what he was doing when he thought about integrating Barry Allen into his Justice League, one of the most powerful and charismatic characters in DC Comics. Considering the change the character underwent in the reformed version of Joss Whedon (when Snyder was left out of the project in 2017), it’s nice to see the original development of this character. Flash went from being comic relief with a couple of action scenes to being the favorite character of many users.

Barry Allen’s staging in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” it is the representation that the followers of the sprinter needed. Barry’s feelings are the light of the journey, from fear and insecurity to joy and courage. His emotions vary depending on the situation and, although it remains the comic resource of a dark and dramatic plot, unlike the 2017 version, it doesn’t feel forced. Every joke, gesture, and bit of humor that comes from Ezra Miller’s performance is perfectly fitted into the puzzle.

Despite not having the screen time that other characters have, the Flash character development is one of the best of the tape. We know your fears, flaws and concerns. We know that he is not an alien god or legendary warrior, much less a hyper programmed robot. And that’s what makes Barry relatable, despite being faster than the speed of light, does not stop being human. This essence is collected, first-hand, from his comics. Like the scene with Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), his partner in the comics, a beautiful visual work where we see that spark of attraction at first glance.

“I don’t want my son to waste his life (…) You can be whoever you want to be, you’re brilliant. You are the best of the best ”, the words of Henry Allen (Billy Crudup), his father, mark the beginning of Barry’s career.

A career whose goal is acceptance and self-definition. All alone, with his father in jail for a crime he did not commit, and fully understanding of some very recent abilities, it seems that Barry’s life is falling apart. But throughout the film, we see him evolve towards the hero who is meant to be. Gaining knowledge of his powers, behaving like a leader and saving people in the process, Allen becomes a fundamental piece for the League. Even Superman resurrects thanks to a high amount of energy that the sprinter provides him. But neither the Kryptonian being nor the other heroes are capable of preventing what was going to happen.

Because Flash does not arrive in time to load the Mother Box, the League disintegrates and Darkseid arrives on Earth. That’s where Allen accepts his responsibility and he enters the Speed ​​Force, doing something he has never done before.

“Dad, whatever happens, I want you to know that your son was one of them. One of the best ”, With full confidence in himself, Flash travels to the past, while physical matter is rebuilt at his feet and life is reborn. With the magnificent soundtrack of Tom Holkenborg in the background, the sprinter surpasses the limits of the speed of light, saving humanity from extinction. One of the most commented scenes on social networks. For many, science fiction film history.

It is the first time, in superhero cinema, that we see a character manipulate space-time, voluntarily and without the need for external objects. This way, Flash establishes himself as a transcendental hero. The philosophical vision defines transcendence as “that which is beyond consciousness, above its natural limits” and the religious one, as the “condition of not being linked to the material and finite world, but rather being part of the immaterial and the infinite ”. Both perspectives bear some bearing on the sprinter’s journey in a sequence that leaves no one indifferent.

His story arc closes, but not before giving us 15 seconds of the pure essence of the character: Flash enjoying being Flash.

Although Snyder’s cut is not part of the DCEU continuityAt least as they have said for the moment, he has managed to increase the hype considerably for the solo film of the scarlet sprinter, which is currently in pre-production. Flash will run again on November 4, 2022.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is available on HBO Max / HBO ES.