Flash renews multi-star contract for season eight

Candice Patton (Iris West), Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow) and Jesse L. Martin (Joe West) will be on the Flash series longer.

The series of Flash He is about to finish his seventh season and as time goes on and on, many things change. The set has matured a lot, the cast members have followed their careers, and everything takes unexpected turns. This is why the show recently suffered two major casualties: that of Tom cavanagh Y Carlos Valdes.

The artists, who played Harrison wells Y Cisco Ramon, respectively, they decided to say goodbye to the show by leaving two big gaps. The characters they played were of high importance, in fact they were recurring from the first installment, but not everything lasts forever.

In this situation, Warner Bros. she expressed her concern and began to take on the task of preventing it from happening any further. Why? Apparently the chain and its television subsidiary, The CWThey have extensive plans with production. The above would mean that they are not budgeting for an upcoming ending, so they need to ensure as much of the cast as possible.

As is well known, in the entertainment medium, the contractual conditions are not that stable, as many artists have to sign only for their services rendered. Most production companies are ready to terminate the services of the professionals at any time.

It is for this reason that signing a more permanent contract is a dream for many celebrities. With this in mind, it is worth explaining a bit what the studio did to maintain its cast.

The CW was very broad in its recruiting capacity, having renewed some actors early on for several seasons. However, many of them would be free at the end of the current one. Among them Jesse martin, Danielle panabaker Y Candice patton. The three renewed for one more sequence.

For the eighth season there will also be Grant gustin, the protagonist, but his contract is still in force, so if this is not the last season of the series, they should already think about a renewal.

Source: Deadline