Spanish Television continues to shape its programming after the coronavirus crisis. Looking ahead to the summer, the public network has announced the return of another of its most emblematic programs. ‘Flash moda ‘returns to La 1 on Saturday June 20 at 2:00 p.m., when the spectators will have the opportunity to meet again with Nieves Álvarez as presenter after three months of absence.

Nieves Álvarez, presenter of ‘Flash Moda’

Dedicated to the world of fashion, beauty and gastronomy design, ‘Flash Moda’ is about to turn eight years old. Fashion expert journalist Jesús María Montes-Fernández directs this space which, among other new features, has incorporated new sections on young fashion entrepreneurs.

To celebrate the eighth anniversary, ‘Flash Moda’ will broadcast a special program on Saturday, July 4. The edition will feature protagonists from the world of cinema, fashion and decoration. One more step in the trajectory of the space, which in 2016 was awarded the National Fashion Award in the Communication category for « disseminating the activity of the fashion industry, its social recognition and its national and international promotion ».

Accompanying Heart

With this announcement, the Nieves Álvarez space has accompanied ‘Corazón’ since Saturday, June 20. Anne Igartiburu’s program returns the same day to La 1, changing its usual weekly broadcast for Saturdays and Sundays. It remains to be seen how Mónica López will present the morning strip in the next storm. For now it seems that the public network prefers to focus the focus, at least during the week, on the political debate and today.