FLASH-BIS Barometer, ‘One Year of COVID-19’

More than 1,600 citizens from all over Spain with an average age of 46.9 years -with parity between men and women- participated in the barometer (in March 2021), and of which almost 46 percent were patients belonging to groups risky. This survey has also compiled the perception of society regarding the state of health, pharmaceutical companies, the effects on employment or the state of health care, the management of the health crisis by the Central Government and the Autonomous Communities, and the confidence expressed around vaccination.