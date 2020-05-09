Flared jeans; How to wear them this Summer 2020 | Pexels

As we well know, Jeans are a basic garment that should not be missing regardless of the season or 2020 trend. However, during this year, the pants that will have prominence apart from the straight pants and baggy jeans it’s the flared jeans.

So, not for nothing did we see these pants back to the stores after the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere with our beloved Leonardo DiCaprio and the beauty of Margot Robie. In addition to other celebrities who have implemented flared jeans during this quarantine as a spring-summer trend.

This garment that was very popular during the seventies returns with force during this summer 2020. And this garment is what we will see in the publications of influencers, models and related public figures with the fashion industry.

How to wear the flared jeans this summer 2020

The main fabric you should consider for your flared jeans is denim. During the catwalks of September and February of last year and this 2020 these jeans have been seen in denim but with different details. They can be torn from the hem, washed, patches or paint.

The trends of this 2020 is to combine basic garments with more basic garments. On this occasion, the infallible combination is white tops such as cotton sports shirts or micro tops.

Trench coats will give you a more elegant look due to the cut that will stylize your figure. Also if you choose with vinyl style fabrics you give it a chic and trendy touch.

To complement your outfit and more if you want to bring a more vintage style, use cowboy boots or ankle boots with heels. It is important to remember that if you are not very tall you have to implement high heels in outfit to stylize your figure and check that the length of your pants covers the footwear, to give the illusion of longer legs.

Visit our YouTube channel

.