The famous Flans group will perform a concert for its 35 years of trajectory, which will be virtual and will donate the winnings They will be destined to the medical personnel who have contributed the most to this current crisis.

The concert is named after one of the group’s most famous songs, Today for you tomorrow for me, And they will sing songs that become a help to the Mexican medical force.

The Flans had planned present yourself the past March 25th in the Total Play Forum, but all his presentations for his 35 years had to be postponed for the same situation.

The seats were completely sold and we were even going to open a second date, now we have this virtual concert, in which we will present the theme ‘Everything would do for you’, in this new way of communicating that it also has its own thing, “said the singer. .

That is why the members decided to celebrate by making a virtual concert, which will be for the benefit of doctors and nurses.

Ilse, one of the members, was the one who shared that this event will be through a streaming and each one will participate from their homes.

People can donate from 75 to a thousand pesos, and all the proceeds will be delivered to our doctors, nurses, staff, who are unprotected due to lack of supplies, “he wrote.

In this way, with their voice, they have as their main objective distract and reassure your audience in difficult situations, such as the current one that has been going on for a few weeks now.

It is worth mentioning that currently Ivonne is not part of the group and they only call each other Ilse and Mimi, but even so in this way they continue to perform in concert along with all their greatest hits.

The presentation that the Flans are preparing will be next. May 2 o’clock 8:00 p.m..

