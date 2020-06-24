Flans reinvents itself, members give way to a new duet and theme under the arm | Instagram

As great friends and colleagues, Ilse and Mimi together they face new ways of making music.

Soaked by technology and bombarded with new ideas is how they both decided to continue on their way after Ivonne’s departure from Flans.

An example of this is his new theme, « I would do everything for you« , which premiered on June 19 and is part of the celebration of its 35 years as a group.

A little before this health crisis began, this song finally came into our hands, it is a super happy song, well from Flans to dance it, have a great time and have a good time.

It fell like a ring finger because the premise of the song is: ‘what are we willing to do for the people we love and who are around us?’. That is very cool because it not only applies to a couple issue, but also to any issue in general, « said Mimí in an interview.

The theme is authored by Michelle Abril, José Luis Damián Luna and Mauro Muñoz, under the production of Vico Gutiérrez.

We are launching this new proposal as a duet. We hope it reaches a lot of people and that we achieve an important projection to put the greatest number of people in a good mood, « added Ilse.

According to singers, their way of working is very simple: both already know each other more than they should, and although they miss IvonneThey would not change the way they are growing professionally.

Not only Ivonne’s departure but also this quarantine has caused a reflection in all of us, especially in me, since I have discovered very beautiful things and others that even serve to evolve.

I know that we are going to get ahead and very reinforced, Mimi pointed out.

Despite not being able to be together directly, the pandemic has served to strengthen their ties.