         Flamingos can make friends for life and avoid those they don’t like

According to a new study, in order to optimize their survival, flamingos can make friends for life. For this they look for companions with whom they get along and avoid those who do not swallow. physical traits can play a role in these links.

The study has been published in the journal Behavioral Processes.

Fraternal union in birds

We already knew that albatross They have a very strong sense of family, and not only because of the efforts when caring for the young: they star in love stories that could sneak into one of the subplots of Love Actually. We also knew that Adelaide penguins have monogamous relationships.

What has now been found for the first time is that flamingos forge loyal and lasting friendships, and that physical features may play a role in those ties.

Long-lasting relationships between flamingos include couples who build nests together and raise chicks each year, as well as same-sex friends and groups of three to six close friends.

The study leader is Paul Rose, a behavioral ecologist from the University of Exeter in the UK. From 2012 to 2016, Rose collected data on four captive flocks of Caribbean, Chilean, and Andean flamingos kept at the Wildfowl & Wetlands Slimbridge Wetland Center in Gloucestershire. Flocks, ranging in size from just over 20 individuals to over 140, are considered similar in structure and behavior to wild groups.

Collecting these data over a five-year period, Rose observed that flamingos maintain selectively stable friendships, characterized primarily by being physically together. Like humans, another highly social species, these birds also carefully avoid certain individuals, in order to avoid disputes.

Larger flocks were also found to have the most varied and highest number of social interactions with complex social networks made up of two, three and six member subgroups.

Understanding the social ties of birds can help conservationists better manage wild and captive flamingos.

Skin coloration

The physical feature that defines the bond of friendship seems to be, over any other, the coloration of the skin.

If one bird gets too close to another, each will use its long necks and beaks to attack. Flamingos sometimes try to work to establish that one has a longer neck than the other. But, as to how flamingos choose their friends, Rose suspects that both personality and coloring play a relevant role.

In other words, flamingos seek friends with similar personalities to avoid conflicts.

Share



Flamingos can make friends for life and avoid those they don’t like