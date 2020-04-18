The new video for “Flamiguinhos”, a channel with children’s content from Flamengo on YouTube, will feature the participation of the right-back Rafinha and the declared red-black musicians Xande de Pilares and Arlindinho. The characters will appear for the first time in “Flamiguinhos” on Sunday and talked about the experience.

New video of “Flamiguinhos” will air this Sunday (Photo: Image: Disclosure)

Another honoree in the song that will air this Sunday (“Uncle, Tell Me How It Is”) is the singer and composer Moraes Moreira, an illustrious red-black man, who died this week, who is framed in the Flamiguinhos’ room: “E now how do I stay on Sunday afternoons without Zico at Maracanã? “.

– I am very happy to have been chosen to participate in Flamiguinhos, especially in the samba rhythm. It is very nice to be close to the children and bring joy to them. In this moment that we are going through, relaxation, joy, affection, become even more important – said Rafinha, right-back and samba lover who gives voice to one of the characters in the animation episode.

Son of the samba player Arlindo Cruz, Arilindinho recalled the times he went to the Maracanã Stadium with his father to watch the Flamengo games.

– It is moving to talk about our history, not only as a father and son, but also with our Flamengo – he said.

Launched just over a month ago, the “Flamiguinhos” channel is now over 86 thousand subscribers, with eight songs available for free, in addition to some karaoke versions. In total, the videos already have more than 1.5 million views.

