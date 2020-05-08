Integrated into the professional cast of Volta Redonda at the age of 16, for the dispute of the 2020 Carioca Championship, the forward Andrey will become a Garoto do Ninho soon. Flamengo already has everything settled with the athlete and hopes to make the hiring official soon. To L!, Neto Colucci, former U-20 coach and current assistant coach of Voltaço, assessed the characteristics of the young promise.

Young Andrey, featured in Volta Redonda: the center forward will reinforce Flamengo (Photo: André Moreira)

– Andrey is a center forward, has an impressive goal scent, a lot of technical quality, but he is still very young. Last year, against Flamengo, I used it at OPG, made good appearances, despite being only 16 years old. This performance made me take him to the São Paulo Cup (2020), put him in some game situations. Always without skipping steps. He is a player with a quality that everyone is looking for: he knows how to score goals – said Neto Colucci.

In 2019, 16 years old, Andrey was called by Colucci against Flamengo, in the third phase of the OPG Tournament, in the Under-20 category. According to the coach, the young man did well and, in 2020, he already competed in the SP Junior Soccer Cup, having more chances and acting for more minutes. From there, he was directly integrated into the main squad by coach Luizinho Vieira.

The chance among the professionals has not yet come, despite Andrey being among Voltaço’s reserves in three games of the State – against Madureira, Macaé and Flamengo. Neto Colucci, member of Volta Redonda’s main technical committee since January, spoke about the young man’s evolution in this period.

– After the SP Cup, we decided to go (Andrey) to the professional to give him more luggage. We see a great potential for this boy. He is an athlete who has been corresponding. The technical part of it has evolved, the physical part too. We must understand that he is still 16 years old. We went slowly to the professional, where there is a condition to develop it better, listening to the most experienced attackers, the defenders too – he added.

Flamengo and Volta Redonda have not yet made official the transfer of the striker, who will turn 17 in July. The arrangement is for details, bureaucratic issues, such as exchange of documents between clubs. Andrey will sign with Flamengo until December 2022 and arrives to reinforce the U17 squad.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the activities of the teams in the base categories of Rubro-Negro remain suspended indefinitely.

Since the end of the collective vacation, on April 30, Garotos do Ninho have been carrying out activities in their respective homes, under the guidance of the technical commissions.

