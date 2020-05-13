Vinícius Jr, Lucas Paquetá, Reinier, Léo Duarte … There are plenty of examples of good players revealed by Flamengo in recent years, as a result of the work done in the grassroots categories. Today, the “Garotos do Ninho” have a first world structure and, in 2019, received an investment of R $ 44.123 million, which represents a 438% increase since 2013, according to the figures in the financial statements Flamengo.

In the financial statement for the 2019 season, it is explained that the costs of R $ 44 million are the expenses directly related to the training of athletes in the year, such as “accommodation, food, transportation, education, clothing, medical assistance and technical commission. “, among others.

Since 2014, the second year of President Eduardo Bandeira de Mello’s administration, the increase in the costs of training athletes has been gradual. This year, it was R $ 8.195 million – check below, year by year, the costs according to the balance sheets.

Currently, the base divisions are working on Module 1 of the CT George Helal, Ninho do Urubu, which served Fla’s professional cast until 2018. There are two official camps, a training ground for goalkeepers and two buildings with industrial kitchens, 24 suites for concentration and changing rooms, among other facilities.

SALES EXCEED – AND A LOT – RECENT INVESTMENTS

Training good players for the professional team, which contribute to the sporting achievements – that is, titles -, is the main objective of Flamengo’s base divisions. However, the financial side cannot be left out.

In this way, the club has also been successful in recent years. Two players revealed by the club, for example, were sold for a higher price than that invested in training athletes between 2013 and 2019 – about R $ 145 million.

Vinícius Júnior, in 2017, was negotiated with Real Madrid, from Spain, for R $ 150.4 million. Lucas Paquetá, the following year, was sold to Milan, Italy, for R $ 150 million. In 2019, Reinier’s transfer approached the amount: R $ 136 million disbursed by the merengue club by the young Fla midfielder.

Jorge (R $ 29 million), Felipe Vizeu (R $ 20 million), Jean Lucas (R $ 34 million) and Léo Duarte (R $ 41 million) are other examples of boys trained in Ninho do Urubu who yielded sporting and financial fruits to the club recently.

Year after year, Flamengo’s investment in training athletes since 2013:

2013 – R $ 8.195 million *

2014 – R $ 7.406 million *

2015 – R $ 10.526 million *

2016 – R $ 16.652 million *

2017 – R $ 23.832 million **

2018 – R $ 35,201 million **

2019 – R $ 44.123 million **

* Amounts taken from the financial statements for each year

** Amounts taken from the 2019 financial statement

