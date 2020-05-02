Flamengo is only for the “ok” of the public agencies and the state government to resume the routine in the Ninho do Urubu, although with adjustments due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. This Saturday, for example, athletes and coach Jorge and Jesus should attend the CT for exams, one of the first steps for the club to demonstrate security guarantees, since it is favorable to the return of activities later this month. Some employees have already tested the COVID-19, last Friday.

Urubu’s Nest: training still doesn’t have a certain date (Photo: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo)

Photo: Lance!

O THROW! has already pointed out that the preventive measures of the club had been defined for about a week, such as a reduction of 80% of the team in the place of activities, constant cleaning of equipment and temperature measurement of the players on arrival at the training center (know more).

The tendency is that Jorge Jesus’ squad, in this first moment, will train in small groups, who will work in different fields and also at alternate times in the Nest – as underlined by Dr. Márcio Tannure, head of the medical department of the club. doctor, our report talked to João Hollanda, an orthopedic specialist in knee and sports injuries, who again highlighted the risks and with which fans should be aware of what a possible hasty return of the Carioca Championship, for example, can cause .

– This is the most important topic with this possibility of returning to the State Championships. I think the first question that needs to be raised is about home training. In football, the athlete needs different skills: strength, endurance, aerobic and anaerobic, in addition to explosive, high-intensity movements. I believe that the biggest limitation for home training is in relation to shots, repetitive sprints. The maintenance of this explosion depends on training pace, game. Home training is the first step, despite not having the stimulus inside the field, but it needs a period of progressive recovery – said Hollanda, adding:

– The risk, from a medical point of view, of entering a situation of high intensity of competition without having made this adaptation period in the return is that, first, you lose control of the movements and, later, you tend to fatigue more easily. In the middle of the game, there will already be limitation of agile movement. In football, which has a lot of physical contact and a change of direction, when you make an unexpected sudden movement, it can lead to sprains and even ligament injuries, such as knee and ankle. Finally, there is the danger of muscle injuries, which usually occur in shooting movements and in the final straights of games. Without having done these exercises in the past few days, the risk of these injuries is greatly increased.

The statement converges with that of Mário Monteiro, Flamengo’s physical trainer, who highlighted an “ideal form” for the squad with about 15 days of preparation, focused on the physical aspect. Waiting for the next directions and if the indicated time will be respected by the sports entities.

See too:

L! chooses the 15 best goalkeepers in Brazilian football in the 21st century