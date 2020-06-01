“It was in 1980 with Nunes’ goal …”: the red-black bleachers usually sing with pride the national and international titles of Flamengo, a history which began exactly 40 years ago. On June 1, 1980, in one of the most exciting finals in national football, Flamengo beat Atlético-MG 3-2, with two goals from Nunes at Maracanã, and won their first Brazilian Championship. Since then, they have been more his trophies for Gávea.

Striker Nunes celebrates one of the goals in the 1980 Brazilian Championship final (Photo: Reproduction)

The titles of the 1978 and 1979 state championships marked the beginning of one of the largest squads in Brazilian football. With Raul Plasmann, Júnior, Zico, Andrade, Adílio & Cia, he would win, following the 1980 Brasileirão, the Libertadores and the 1981 World Cup, and the second national championship in 1982 and 1983.

Flamengo’s campaign was impeccable for that Brazilian. Zico was elected the best player and the top scorer of the competition, with 21 goals. Altogether, Rubro-Negro, led by Cláudio Coutinho, scored 46 goals in 22 matches – Atlético-MG, of coach Procópio Cardoso – reached the same number.

And it was precisely for the best campaign in the semifinals that Flamengo became champion after the defeat by 1-0 in Belo Horizonte, and the victory by 3-2 in Rio de Janeiro. Rubro-Negro obtained the advantage of equality by winning the two clashes with Coritiba, while Galo drew one of the matches with Internacional: 1 to 1 in Mineirão and 3 to 1 in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.

In the final, the big name red-black was Nunes, hired by the Gávea team that same year. There were two goals – the decisive one in the final part of the confrontation -, guaranteeing the title to Flamengo and, to him, the nickname of Top Scorer of the Decisions a year later, when he also shone in the Libertadores and Mundial.DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 3X2 ATLÉTICO-MG



Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: June 1, 1980

Referee: José de Assis Aragão (SP)

Public: 154,355 people



Goals: Nunes (7 ‘/ 1ºT), Reinaldo (8’ / 1ºT), Zico (44 ‘/ 1ºT), Reinaldo (21’ / 2ºT) and Nunes (37 ‘/ 2ºT)



FLAMENGO: Raul; Toninho, Manguito, Marinho and Júnior; Andrade, Carpegiani (Adílio) and Zico; Tita, Nunes and Júnior César – Coach: Cláudio Coutinho



ATLÉTICO-MG: João Leite; Orlando (Silvestre), Osmar, Luisinho (Geraldo) and Jorge Valença; Chicão, Toninho Cerezo and Palhinha; Pedrinho, Reinaldo and Éder – Technician: Procópio Cardoso

