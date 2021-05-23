Flamengo wins the Carioca Championship

05/23/2021 at 4:44 AM CEST

Flamengo adds and continues. This last morning, he did not give any option to Fluminense, whom he defeated 3-1, in the second game of the final of the Carioca Championship and won the regional tournament for the third time in a row.

If a week ago, the Fla-Flu ended with a tie at one and with the feeling that the Tricolor could surprise, this time, the rubronegros were much superior. In the half they had already left the game seen for sentence with two goals, in two minutes, of Gabigol, which is in a spectacular moment, which has earned him being summoned by Tite to play with Canarinha the next two qualifying matches for Qatar 2022.

Fluminense reacted in the second stage. Veteran Fred closed the gap by converting a penalty. There, however, the Tricolor reaction ended, which could not reach a draw against an opponent who knew how to defend themselves and who killed the match in the final stretch with a last goal from the young man. Joao gomes.

Flamengo has won two tournaments at the start of the 2021 season: the Supercopa do Brasil, where they defeated Palmeiras on penalties, and now the Carioca Championship. In addition, in the Copa Libertadores he is undefeated and has already secured qualification for the round of 16.

Rogerio Ceni, very contested by the crooked rubronegra, is consolidated in the Rio de Janeiro group: He already has three titles and next weekend the defense of the fully consolidated Brasileirao will begin.

Fluminense, for their part, is now focused on the last day of the Libertadores group stage. On Tuesday the classification is played at the Monumental de Núñez against River Plate, where they will look for a victory to qualify without having to depend on the result of Junior Barranquilla – Santa Fe.