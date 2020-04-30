The vacation of the professional cast ends on April 30, there is still no set date for the return of the activities of Ninho do Urubu, however, Flamengo has already defined the safety and hygiene measures that will be taken as soon as the realization is released. of training at CT. There will be many changes in the routine of athletes and employees, starting with the reduction of 80% of the team in the workplace of Jorge Jesus, Gabigol, Arrascaeta & Cia.

Since the cessation of activities in the CT due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, the work of the Flamengo medical department has been around the development of the safety and hygienic protocols and procedures that will be adopted when returning from training. The portfolio worked with several scenarios and the strategic plans are ready. Below, BID! brings some of the main changes to be implemented in the day to day of the TC.

PROTOCOL IMPACTS ALL ACTIVITIES



Security protocols will be adopted for all activities, sectors and employees of the CT, such as maintenance, cleaning and cleaning, in addition to the professional roster and basic categories. Thus, the number of people working in the TC will be reduced by 80%, having a direct impact on the players’ routine.

Meals, for example, will no longer be held at Ninho do Urubu. In addition, the environments and equipment will undergo constant cleaning – all in order to avoid contagion between employees, staff and athletes.

FOLLOW-UP OF ATHLETES AND FAMILIES



In addition to testing players and family members before returning from training, Flamengo will continue to accompany families and, at times, retake the exams. In addition, the cast will be instructed to report, through an application, any symptoms of Covid-19 – such as cough, body pain, fever – before presenting to the CT.

CHECK-IN AND SECURITY CORRIDOR



Athletes will already be subjected to exams on arrival at the CT, with the temperature measurement before entering the module. The orientation is that they start to go alone for training and, when parking, wash their hands with the gel alcohol that will be available in the place. From there, entry into the CT will be through a security corridor, without contact with other people.

CASE DIVIDED INTO SMALL GROUPS AND DIFFERENT SHIPS

The work of the players and the coaching staff will also be changed, since the main squad will be divided into small groups, who will work in different fields and also at alternate times in the CT.

The objective, as explained by Dr. Márcio Tannure, head of the medical department at Flamengo, is to minimize the risk of contamination among the athletes themselves.

– Let’s start with smaller groups, alternating schedules, using different fields so that we can increase our security barrier as much as possible. Gradually, as we follow up clinically, we can go to larger groups until we can have the security and certainty that they can train with the entire group – said Dr. Márcio Tannure to FlaTV.

At this first moment, Flamengo believes that activities in the academy will also not be allowed. Therefore, training is being planned to take place outdoors. If – and according to – the use of the gym is possible, the club also has a plan developed for this scenario.

