Jorge Jesus’ stay in charge of the Flamengo returned to the agenda in the last few days. The coach’s manager is already in Brazil and the commander is expected in early May. The Gávea club will do its best and renewal will depend on Mister.

Jorge Jesus’ renovation with Flamengo remains open (Photo: Disclosure / Alexandre Vidal)

The coach’s contract with Rubro-Negro ends in June. From 30 days before its end, the parties will be free to seek alternatives. Flamengo hopes to resolve this before the date arrives.

Despite declarations by both parties that they want to renew, the financial issue has been the biggest obstacle. The coach asked for a substantial appreciation in the contract values. Flamengo was startled by the request and the conversation lengthened. The coronavirus pandemic crisis came and conversations were interrupted.

“A year ago, when Flamengo hired Mister and the entire committee, the club made a huge financial effort to bring him in. I had a lot of security in him, but we had to analyze the financial part. President Landim was fundamental in this process because he believed in this situation of bringing in a foreign coach who would have to bring other people together to give support “, said the vice president of football, Marcos Braz.

“Flamengo made the possible effort to bring Jorge Jesus (in 2019). He came, what happened in relation to the titles happened. They spent almost a year there, and now they have this situation of renewal. easy, it’s not so much in the dark as in the back “, he added.

According to the director, Flamengo will do everything possible to keep the coach. However, under the circumstances, the future will depend on Mister’s sensitivity to the moment of Brazilian football

“All efforts will be made again. President Landim authorized it, we have been talking calmly, but this situation in the world has happened. The euro goes to more than R $ 6. This is a bad factor. Flamengo is analyzing various situations. Because one or the other receivable asked for a time, then Flamengo is there like all companies, all clubs doing the possible analyzes. Flamengo will once again try to renew with Jorge. It will do its part, but it doesn’t just depend on Flamengo. We also depend on Jorge to understand the moment, the situation we are in today, without Flamengo losing its recognition for him, his importance and the titles “, he said.

Zico expects understanding from Mister

Who also spoke about the renovation of Flamengo with Jorge Jesus was the idol Zico. Participating in the Open Game program on Monday, Galinho agreed with Braz.

“The situation changed a lot after the pandemic, mainly because of this change in the currency as well. This generates a very high value, which Flamengo might not have expected,” said the biggest idol of Gávea.

“At the moment that the clubs are living, it is very complicated for you to make a commitment and then end up going down the drain. I believe that the time is for reflection and conversation, as Braz said, for all that happened in the last 30 days. “, completed.

