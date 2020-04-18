Vice President of External Relations was the guest of FlaTV’s “Papo Virtual ‘

Vice President of External Relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista was the guest of this Saturday of “Papo Virtual”, of FlaTV, this Saturday. Bap, as the manager is better known, commented and explained the club’s decision to use a credit line in response to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, which affected not only Fla’s financial situation, but the entire society.

Luiz Eduardo Baptista, Bap, is the VP of External Relations for Flamengo (Photo: Disclosure / Flamengo)

– It is very important that you have already experienced other crises. Flamengo took a credit line. It’s not like Flamengo has a financial problem. In situations like this, you need to be liquid. We don’t know how long this process will take. Above all, you need to have cash on hand. This is one of the examples that made us realize very quickly that we did not know what was ahead and we had to protect the cashier to continue fulfilling the commitments as far as possible. That’s why we made that decision before other clubs – said Bap, before proceeding:

– A lot of people thought we took money because we are broke. No. We take money just to have an extra oxygen balloon and not break or trip over the front. This is the correlation between the executive world and the world of football. It is total, as long as you have the political will and the ability to implement it – analyzed the current VP of External Relations at Flamengo.

