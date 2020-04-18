Vice President of External Relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista was the guest of this Saturday of “Papo Virtual”, of FlaTV, this Saturday. Bap, as the manager is better known, commented and explained the club’s decision to use a credit line in response to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, which affected not only Fla’s financial situation, but the entire society.

– It is very important that you have already experienced other crises. Flamengo took a credit line. It’s not like Flamengo has a financial problem. In situations like this, you need to be liquid. We don’t know how long this process will take. Above all, you need to have cash on hand. This is one of the examples that made us realize very quickly that we did not know what was ahead and we had to protect the cashier to continue fulfilling the commitments as far as possible. That’s why we made that decision before other clubs – said Bap, before proceeding:

– A lot of people thought we took money because we are broke. No. We take money just to have an extra oxygen balloon and not break or trip over the front. This is the correlation between the executive world and the world of football. It is total, as long as you have the political will and the ability to implement it – analyzed the current VP of External Relations at Flamengo.

Luiz Eduardo Baptista, Bap, is the VP of External Relations for Flamengo (Photo: Disclosure / Flamengo)

Photo: Lance!

A strong name on the board of President Rodolfo Landim, Bap commented on the measures taken by the club and the preparation for the return of football. The director highlighted the effort made by the management, together with Ferj and other clubs, to evaluate the scenarios and be ready as soon as it is safe and possible.

– We live in a very unique moment in the history of humanity. Nobody was prepared for that. Every day we learn a little. (…) This will have different effects on different businesses. I personally believe that the difference between the medicine and the poison is the dose. We see very polarized discussions and, normally, the correct position is in the media. Thus, Flamengo has been working every other day and also with the possibility of returning. The return, it is important to tell everyone, depends on a lot of planning. It will not be the president or the governor who decides to end the removal and the clubs will play again. It is necessary to have a prior planning. They are high performance players – said Bap, before completing:

– We shouldn’t have an audience at first. They will have health and safety protocols. It won’t be the same way of making games around it. It is a multifaceted problem that needs to be discussed while we are standing still. If not, on the day the confinement ends, it will take another 30 days. We are preparing a protocol with Ferj, which has been doing an exceptional job, exchanging experiences like never before, and which aims to think about how the return will be. We have to have this planning ready as soon as possible. We need to do a new preseason. There are several pieces moving and we are working on coordinating these pieces. If we will return on May 5, 6, 12 or 28, whatever the possible date to return to playing safely, we have to be prepared – he said.

Below, more answers from Luiz Eduardo Baptista, VP of External Relations:



Relationship with Flamengo

You are born Flamengo, right? My father was Vasco. I usually joke that this is the most concrete proof that human beings evolve is this: my father accepted that I was red-black. We get older and, of course, the meaning of life changes. Ultimately, we have to try to be happy. That is the purpose and there are several ways to achieve this throughout life. Flamengo fills a fundamental part of that love I have for life.

Entry into the political life of the club

I have been very blessed in my professional life. Everything I was able to achieve allows me to dedicate myself today to Flamengo. Everything I could expect from my professional life I have accomplished. I also have a beautiful family, many friends, good health. So I used to joke that the only thing that didn’t work out in my life was Flamengo. He was infuriated and maddened by the defeats. I had a personal trait of not passively accepting to lose. It is a personal characteristic. On the other hand, I was dissatisfied to see that the world had changed a lot and Flamengo was falling behind.

I decided to engage at a certain point in my life. It had a slogan: “let’s get down from the stands and hit the pitch”. I decided to make my contribution. I have a number of red-black friends and acquaintances, from the professional world with prominent positions, and I started trying to bring them to Flamengo. Several became partners, others supported in whatever way they could. We live in an age that even changes sex and nothing is said, but changing teams is a scoundrel. Everyone would always be Flamengo and I asked what we could do for this team, for the 40 million who may not have the conditions that we have to contribute to the club at heart. I participated as a supporting actor in the 2009 election, I learned a lot, we set up an important group in 2012. I made friends. We created a very basic slogan: “Everything for Flamengo. Nothing for Flamengo”. This explains 100% of my attitudes towards Flamengo. I don’t need anything at all from Flamengo, but what I can do for the greatness of Flamengo and the joy of the more than 40 million Flamengo fans, I will be on the battlefield to do. I am very proud to have at my side red-blacks, crazy sweepers like me, who believed in the cause and helped Flamengo to have a year like 2019. It was not the perfect year because we have to win everything. That’s why we work every day at Flamengo.

