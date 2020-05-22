For the first time, after three training sessions in the fields of Ninho do Urubu, Flamengo positioned itself and admitted to being active, despite not having authorization from the City Hall and the Government of Rio de Janeiro due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. One of the factors is due to the fact that the club is confident about the staggered reopening of some sectors of the city, such as commerce.

Jesus performs medical examinations: technician feels ‘safe’ for the return of activities (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF)

Mayor Marcelo Crivella, for example, met with the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, last Thursday, and said that “in the next few days we will start to reopen things”, which would be a kind of green light for the club, which sent reports of its recent activities to the City Hall and is now awaiting a new opinion from the Health Secretariat Committee. The initial information is from the newspaper “O Globo” – and was confirmed by the THROW!.

With athletes and Jorge Jesus “safe and able to resume training”, Flamengo is not legally threatened because it is using the fields of CT, even having previously informed the authorities that it would use the space only for medical purposes. Negro believes that the official quarantine decree does not mention restrictions on open field activities on private properties, such as Ninho. In other words, if there is a distance between people and security protocols, as already prepared and disclosed by the club, it is understood that there is no reason for greater concerns about possible punishments.

In addition to Crivella, Wilson Witzel, governor of Rio, also spoke out in the last few hours and, in an interview with CNN Brasil, stressed that it is not against attitudes like that of Flamengo.

– I was never against resuming. It is just not possible to have a crowd. The responsibility rests with the managers, the clubs and their athletes.

A “symbol” also shows that Flamengo is, in fact, taking a new step during the pandemic (see previous on here). On the day it commented on the return to training, the club removed the expression “from home”, with a residence emoji, in its “user” on social networks.

For now, Fla does not publish images of the activities or weekly schedule, as is customary through his press office, in normal times. But the fact is that a representative of the club will have to provide clarifications this Friday.

That’s because, the Health Surveillance and Finance Secretariat were in the CT, last afternoon, but were prevented from having access to inspect the structure. A board member will go to the Surveillance, whose headquarters are in Lapa.

Waiting for the next chapters of this imbroglio and if Flamengo’s new step will be maintained.

