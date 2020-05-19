Tuesday had more exams at CT Ninho do Urubu, in Rio de Janeiro. As it happened on Monday, Flamengo has been giving full attention to tests for covid-19, with an eye on resuming training, which has yet to date. On Tuesday, more players and members of the coaching staff underwent the exams.

According to the club, all those performed on Monday showed a negative result for the new coronavirus. Tuesday’s tests are expected to have results released on Wednesday.

Forward Gabriel, Gabigol, takes exams at Flamengo

Photo: Flamengo / Disclosure / Estadão

The tests now bring relief to the club because, almost two weeks ago, Flamengo had reported that 38 people linked to the club, three of them players, had tested positive for the coronavirus. At that time, the exams – 293 in total – had been carried out at the athletes’, collaborators’ and employees’ homes. In addition, 11 people were already with antibodies. Before, the masseuse Jorginho died due to complications caused by the virus.

“Flamengo reinforces that it follows the protocol agreed with FERJ (Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and carries out all procedures following hygiene and distance measures”, the club recorded this Tuesday, in a statement.

Just this Tuesday, the club president, Rodolfo Landim, had lunch as president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasília. The main theme of the meeting was the return of football. And, as the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, said that he has not yet authorized the return of Rio clubs to training, Fla is considering carrying out his activities at the Mané Garrincha stadium in the federal capital.

