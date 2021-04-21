Flamengo presents their credentials and defeats Vélez at home

04/21/2021 at 4:56 AM CEST

A victory to command respect. Flamengo began their career in group G of the Libertadores with a prestigious victory against a good Vélez Sarsfield. They won by 2-3, in a colorful and competitive match, in which the Cariocas had to row a lot, since they had the adverse score on two occasions (0-1 and 2-1).

Lucas Janson, with his two goals, did everything to become the hero of the night, but the individual quality of the Mengao stars ended up speaking louder.

In three lashes, the set of Rogerio Ceni took the triumph: in a magnificent attendance of Gerson to Willian Arao; in a forced penalty and transformed by Gabigol, who scored his fifth goal in six games this season; and in the whiplash from outside the Uruguayan area From Arrascaeta.

Velez tried but ran out of gas, and playing with ten in the last five minutes, because of the stupid expulsion of Mancuello, for a direct red card for a criminal entry to Gabigolwhen he had only been on the pitch for three minutes.

It was only the debut in the Libertadores, for the triumph reaffirms the work of Rogerio Ceni, very contested in recent days for the defeat against Vasco da Gama (1-3) in the Carioca Championship. As much as he won the Supercopa do Brasil, against Palmeiras, the coach lives permanently under pressure.

A stumble would have put Flamengo in a dangerous situation, as three of their first four games are on the road, away from Rio de Janeiro.

The Argentine team, for its part, showed that it is a team very well worked tactically by its coach, former Blaugrana Mauricio Pellegrino, and that he is a firm candidate to win one of the first two places that gives access to the round of 16.

This Wednesday the other meeting of the group is disputed, with the Unión La Calera, which is theoretically Cinderella, receiving the LDU. Next Tuesday, Mengao will precisely host the Chilean team at the Maracana.