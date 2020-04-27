The statements of ex-president Eduardo Bandeira de Melo about the tragedy in the Vulture’s Nest continue to stir the Flamengo. After vice president of football Marcos Braz defended himself from speaking, it was the turn of a political group to request an investigation on Monday, which could result in the expulsion of the former president.

The Vanguarda Rubro-Negra group, which also has former president Márcio Braga as a member, sent the letter to the president of the Flamengo Board of Directors, Bernardo Amaral. In the text, members ask for an investigation into the declarations of Bandeira de Melo and cite some articles of the club’s bylaws.

Bandeira de Melo declared that the tragedy of Ninho do Urubu probably would not have happened during his term. President Rodolfo Landim’s allies attacked the former president shortly after the speech.

The Public Prosecutor opened an investigation into the case and charged both Landim and Bandeira. In the tragedy, ten boys from Flamengo’s youth teams died in the fire in one of the containers at Ninho do Urubu, in February 2019.

Grupo Vanguarda Rubro-Negra, as well as Nação Rubro Negra, was surprised by the insane, unhappy and irresponsible statement of the ex-President and Partner Emeritus Eduardo Bandeira Melo, whose content we transcribe: “… If I were President I am almost sure that I would not have the fire happened. I stayed there six years and nothing happened … “

This statement was made in relation to the tragedy of the Ninho do Urubu, the biggest cataclysm that occurred in 124 years of history of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. For this reason, he comes to represent against the ex-president Eduardo Bandeira de Melo, requesting the reception of this piece and the necessary administrative measures that are the responsibility of this E. Council.

The inconsequential pronouncement of a former president brings a loss of great negative repercussion for the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, at a time of world crisis, where the whole society is weakened by a pandemic that is taking lives and that will bring consequences to the world economy.

Right now, trying to avoid responsibility, this man puts the Institution at risk by stating that it was not a fatality but a failure of those who were in charge of the Club, because, if he were still as president, no such tragedy would occur.

Considering the real interest of the represented; it was an arrogance arrogance and a vile attempt to take advantage of the position recently held at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, aiming to use it in his political-party campaign.

The absurd and far from the truth statement has disastrous consequences for the Institution, mainly in the legal and economic spheres, since the represented was against the main argument of our defense, that is, that the unfortunate event was an impossible prediction fatality, forgetting that he he was the president until 40 days before the event.

Therefore, such a catastrophic statement, published in various media, is typified in our Statute in art. 24, XI and 49. The Vanguarda Rubro-Negra Group requires, based on articles 59, 60 and 64, I, b, of the Bylaws, the establishment of a Committee of Inquiry of original competence of this E. Board of Directors.

