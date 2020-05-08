The board of Flamengo announced on Thursday the loan of the young striker Thiago Fernandes to Nautico until the end of the year. Before that, the carioca club renewed the link with the athlete until the end of 2025.

Fernandes, only 19 years old, is one of Flamengo’s bets for the future. And as it had been working in the under-20 team, still without space in the main team, the club decided to give the athlete experience by loaning it to the Pernambuco team. At Nautico, he will have the chance to compete in the Brazilian Championship’s Serie B.

Flamengo lends Thiago Fernandes to Náutico

Photo: Disclosure / Nautico / Estadão

“The club will grant all assistance in the area of ​​health and high performance and will provide professionals to provide the necessary support on a daily basis, assist its evolution and monitor the games,” said Flamengo, in a statement about the transfer of the player.

COVID-19

The disease caused by the new coronavirus returned to cause a death near Flamengo. This Thursday, the club confirmed that Débora Barcellos, mother of Ronald Barcellos, athlete of the youthful categories of Fla, died due to complications related to the new disease.

“Flamengo, which has been providing all the support since the moment before Débora’s hospitalization, is in solidarity and wishes strength to family and friends in this very difficult moment”, announced the club, on social networks.

Before the death of the player’s hand, Flamengo lost the masseuse Jorge Luiz Domingos, Jorginho, on Monday. He was 68 years old and has worked on the red-black team since 1980. On Thursday, the club’s Board of Directors determined a seven-day mourning in honor of Jorginho.

