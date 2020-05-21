After much controversy with the return of field training and non-compliance with the guidelines of health agencies, the Flamengo issued a note earlier this Thursday afternoon to explain. According to the club, security protocols are being followed and employees are feeling comfortable to return.

“The athletes and the members involved in the daily life of Ninho do Urubu inform that they feel safe and able to resume training due to the safety and prevention protocol adopted by the Flamengo Medical Department”, says part of the statement.

The name of the masseuse Jorginho, victim of the covid-19, was remembered. The professional was the oldest employee of flamenco football, having 40 years of club.

The name of the masseuse Jorginho, victim of the covid-19, was remembered. The professional was the oldest employee of flamenco football, having 40 years of club.

“The protocol was put into practice following the most stringent international security regulations. Employees, athletes and members of the technical committee carried out tests with negative results for Covid-19, in addition to being examined daily by the Medical Department,” wrote the football department. .

Directors, coaches and professional athletes of the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo come out to the public to speak about the return of professional football activities at the George Helal Training Center.

The Flamengo Training Center has the necessary equipment and also has daily strict hygiene. Not for nothing, the club adopted 13 measures to resume activities and were released last Monday (18).

After exams at the re-presentation and physical tests the next day, training was resumed on Wednesday (20) in accordance with the protocol of the FERJ (Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro). It is worth mentioning that the document contemplates outdoor activities. Therefore, the working groups are spread over the fields of Ninho do Urubu.

Finally, Flamengo’s professional soccer players and members reinforce their understanding of the delicate moment and are willing to collaborate with actions that favor the fight against the new coronavirus and the return to training.