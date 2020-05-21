After much controversy with the return of field training and non-compliance with the guidelines of health agencies, the Flamengo issued a note earlier this Thursday afternoon to explain. According to the club, security protocols are being followed and employees are feeling comfortable to return.

“The athletes and the members involved in the daily life of Ninho do Urubu inform that they feel safe and able to resume training due to the safety and prevention protocol adopted by the Flamengo Medical Department”, says part of the statement.

Sports Gazette
                            

                                     

            

                
.