The journalist Fábio Sormani, from “Fox Sports”, disagreed with the return of Brazilian football in May to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. This Thursday, during the program “Rádio Fox Sports”, the commentator criticized the return of the athletes’ training, cited a “economic desperation” of the teams and asked that those contaminated with COVID-19 have their names revealed.

– Flamengo is desperate, because it spends fabulous money, a fable, and nothing is entering. He has to keep his appointments up to date. Flamengo and Palmeiras have the most expensive leaves in Brazilian football. Flamengo doesn’t have a “Crefisa” behind them like Palmeiras and guarantees, it can help – he said.

Another complaint from Internet users, who placed Sormani’s name among the most talked about subjects on Thursday on Twitter, was about the clubs’ alleged financial fear of the pause in football. It is worth remembering that Flamengo and other clubs in the country have laid off employees in recent weeks. Sormani evaluated the posture of the Rio club, which dismissed about 60 professionals.

– I don’t have access to the balance sheet (Flamengo’s financial). Neither me nor the fan. But Flamengo’s stance clearly shows that they are desperate – pointed out the commentator, who was hit by the fans of the club. According to them, the club discloses the financial data.

Sormani said that Flamengo’s balance sheet has no access, not even the fans. I think he forgot that #Flamengo was the first club in the country to be audited by Big Four, Flamengo publishes 2019 Financial Statements

This week, Internacional and other clubs in the country returned to the training centers and are already projecting a return to the sport. However, the number of coronavirus deaths as of this Wednesday, 8,609 people have died from the disease in the country. For Sormani, it is not worth the risk of returning with football.

– You have to think about the situation in the country! What world do you live in? The identity of the person who tested positive has to be revealed, because people are close and have a right to know. To know if they are being contaminated – said the commentator, exalted.

Tear up the Constitution. Sormani is the dictator now, he decides for himself which individual constitutional guarantees must be suppressed during the pandemic … He got lost in the character. Journalism trash. Trash. If anyone thinks that journalism. CATTLE applauds. pic.twitter.com/0mbwCWd3bx – ᶜʳᶠ ♦ ️ ♣ ️ ♥ ️ ♠ ️ (@ARFFilho)

