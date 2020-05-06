Flamengo has a meeting for Jesus to learn about the return to training protocol prepared by the medical department of the club. The meeting was in person and took place at Ninho do Urubu at the request of Mister, who ruled out a videoconference.

At the meeting, the team led by Dr. Márcio Tanure detailed the set of procedures developed for the trainer. With the presence of the technical committee, training methodology, use of TC spaces and training phases were discussed.

Jorge Jesus is still discussing his renewal with Flamengo.

The meeting, however, does not change anything about the schedule. For now, Flamengo depends on authorization from the authorities to be released to return to work. With the prospect of increasing measures of social isolation, the return of football seems increasingly distant.

For the president of the Rio Soccer Athletes Union, Alfredo Sampaio, it is still too early for that to happen.

“I know the importance of the return of Carioca, not only sports, but economically, since the clubs need to receive the shares of the TV. However, analyzing all the scenarios, I do not see a safe way to return to activities,” he said Sampaio in an interview to the Band’s Donos da Bola Program.

“We are following the scenario daily and we see that we have not even reached the period expected to be the peak of the pandemic, initially forecast for May. I do not see tranquility and security for athletes to train,” he added.

Brasília rejects Carioca

One of the alternatives considered by the Football Federation of Rio (Ferj) to finish the Carioca Championship would be its realization in Brasília. The games would be held with closed gates at Mané Garrincha.

However, the negotiations were the subject of an objection from the Public Ministry of the Federal District, which demanded their end. With that, the clubs in Rio were left with an alternative less than making possible the end of the State.

Sports Gazette

