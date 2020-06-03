Matheus Alves followed the course of other silverware in the house, such as Yago Darub, Rafael Santos, Luiz Henrique, Reinier, Bill, Yuri César and Vitor Gabriel, and left Rubro-Negro this year

Next with Jorge Jesus in charge of the main team, Flamengo has seen a number of youngsters from Ninho do Urubu leave for a distant course from the club. This week, for example, Matheus Alves became the eighth young man of professional age to enter this section in 2020.

Flamengo said that the under-20 midfielder will sign with Leixões, from Portugal, but that Rubro-Negro maintains 50% of the economic rights of the athlete, who signed for three years with the European club.

Besides Matheus Alves, seven boys, 18 to 21 years old, that is, transition age from juniors to professional, left Flamengo this year, either on loan (with fixed pass) or sale. They are: the goalkeeper Yago Darub (Red Bull Brasil), the defender Rafael Santos (Apoel), the midfielders Luiz Henrique (Fortaleza) and Reinier (Real Madrid) and the strikers Bill (CRB), Yuri Caesar (Fortaleza) and Victor Gabriel (Braga).

Urubu’s Nest: Flamengo’s jewelry barn (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Matheus in action for the Fla base (Photo: Disclosure / Flamengo)

Of the aforementioned, three headed to Europe: Reinier, the greatest promise of the club after the departure of Vinícius Júnior and also sold to Real, for R $ 136 million, Rafael Santos, loaned to Apoel until May 2022, and Vitor Gabriel, loaned to Braga, from Portugal, for a year. The latter two have a market value of around 200 thousand euros and 50 thousand euros, respectively, according to the website specializing in values ​​Transfermarkt.

Flamengo still seeks to dry the professional squad more and has the departure of other athletes in this age group. Matheus Dantas, Hugo Moura and Vinicius Souza, Pepê and Lucas Silva, all over the age of under-20, are other Ninho chicks that can be traded soon.

In addition to shooting players he considers promising for the future, such as Yuri César, Fla aims to loosen the payroll and balance finances, especially with the recent expenses involving the stay of Jesus and the natural losses caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

