Since the beginning of the quarantine, Flamengo has issued a training booklet for players to follow, in addition to sending equipment from Ninho do Urubu, aiming at the improvement of athletes in their respective homes and facilities. However, a malaise has arisen in the last hours due to this theme.

It is explained: Rafael Winicki, personal trainer of several players of the red-black squad and who is not an employee of the club, would not be maintaining contact and giving feedbacks regarding performances to the club. The initial information is from journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper “O Dia”.

In addition, last Tuesday night, Roberto Oliveira, Flamengo’s fitness coach, manifested himself on his Instagram profile. He addressed the situation and asked some questions about Winicki, motivated by the live broadcast that the personal made with the journalist Fábio Azevedo.

– I thought I had seen everything in this life. Now, personals who have never worked with football say that the player will be able to act after the pandemic and ensure that the athlete will be back in “two weeks”. I would like to see these people explaining themselves, promoting themselves, doing live when their students are injured, because there is no integration with 99% of the personals, physical therapists. Because of their fault, only the club and those who work there know the damage it is to an athlete to stay out of training or a game – wrote Roberto, known as Betinho, who also questioned Azevedo for not looking for a Fla professional for clarification, before proceeding:

– Remembering that I am not against personal, physical therapist, masseuse or all in one, as is currently being done. What I am against is the lack of communication (a lie to say that it has integration with the club’s professionals). There is no way to work the way it is being done, without the professionals working in the club knowing what the athlete does outside and vice versa. No mimimi, please! – finished, via Instagram.

Criticized by the lack of communication with Flamengo, Rafael Winicki works with the following club players: Everton Ribeiro, Diego, Rodrigo Caio, Filipe Luís, Gustavo Henrique, Thiago Maia, Piris da Motta, Vitinho, Berrío and Pedro Rocha.

