Rio City Hall, through the Municipal Health Department, is in contact with the club, which, despite not having authorization, carried out activities in the field in the last two days

In deciding to resume the activities of the professional squad at Ninho do Urubu – as the TV Globo images showed this week – Flamengo failed to comply with the “Safe Game” Protocol, which was prepared with the participation of the medical department with Ferj and others clubs in Rio de Janeiro.

The doctor. Márcio Tannure, responsible for the club area and who was in Brasília, at the meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday, was one of the most active members of the special medical commission created just for that. In an interview with “Fla TV”, on April 29, the head of DM rubro-negro assessed the complexity of returning to training, stating that this would only happen after the release of government agencies – as described in “Safe Game”.

– It’s a complex subject. We will hardly have a consensus on this matter. There are many factors involved (…). People, federations, confederations, companies, with different goals and visions (…). It is something new. There is a very large adhesion of doctors, and all in favor of returning at the right time, as long as authorized by public agencies – commented Dr. Tannure.

PREFECTURE FOLLOWS WITHOUT AUTHORIZING RETURN TO TRAINING

In the “Safe Game”, it is described that it is necessary “full consent of the organs

governmental agencies, and the Ministry of Health, State Health Secretariats and Municipal Health Secretariats “so that the return to training in Rio de Janeiro is safe to protect all the professionals involved.

Despite going to Brasilia to talk to President Jair Bolsonaro this Tuesday, Flamengo remains unauthorized to train in their CT by the City Hall.



“The City of Rio, for the time being, does not recommend the return of training. The Municipal Secretary of Health, Beatriz Busch, is in talks with the club to convey the position of the municipal scientific committee, which aims to preserve the spread of Covid-19 and people’s health “, the Municipal Health Secretariat positioned itself in contact with the LANCE report! this Wednesday.

