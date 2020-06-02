The day after the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the hiring of Jorge Jesus by Flamengo, the agreement for the coach to double his period of stay in the club was agreed. This Tuesday, the Portuguese coach and the team’s management reached an agreement to renew the contract until June 2021.

Now, only the resolution of bureaucratic details and the formalization of the contract with his signature prevent the announcement that Jesus will stay another year in Gávea. And Flamengo’s vice-president of football, Marcos Braz, indicated that the settlement should take place soon, by publishing, on Tuesday, on his Twitter profile, a photo of the flag of Portugal with the caption “beautiful flag” “.

The previous contract with Jesus would end on June 20, but a deal was delayed, although the coach always praised the club and its managers. But there were factors that caused an impasse, such as the devaluation of the real, and that have now been resolved.

Announced on June 1, 2019, Jesus has revolutionized Flamengo since then. The team, under the command of the Portuguese, won five titles under their command, including those of the Brazilian Championship and Copa Libertadores, both in 2019, and built an aura of practically unbeatable, putting themselves back on the trail of achievements.

Hired to replace Abel Braga, Jesus was also champion of the Recopa Sul-Americana, the Supercopa do Brasil and the Guanabara Cup, all in 2020, before the stoppage of competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, they are more achievements than defeats – 4. With Jesus, Flamengo suffered its first setback for Emelec, in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16 – the team managed to pass the stage on penalties, in the confrontation back. Then, he fell to Bahia, in the 13th round of the Brasileirão, and to Santos, in the last, when he was already the national champion. The last time he left the field was for Liverpool, in the decision of the 2019 Club World Cup.

In a total of 51 games, Flamengo de Jesus has 38 wins and 9 losses, in addition to the four losses, with an 80.39% success rate. In addition, he scored 118 goals and conceded just 45.

