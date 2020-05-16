The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, such as the financial impact caused by the stoppage of competitions, concern Flamengo. When disclosing its financial results for the first quarter, the club from Rio de Janeiro feared the worsening scenario of uncertainty, recognizing that it did not imagine that the situation would be so serious and lasting.

“The outbreak triggered significant decisions by governments and private sector entities, which added to the potential impact of the outbreak, increased the degree of uncertainty for economic agents and can generate impacts that will affect future exercises. Now we know that the impact on sport activity , especially in the football economy, is longer and more severe than imagined in March, “he said.

Flamengo also points out that it cannot predict when the crisis will end. But he assured that he has acted to minimize its effects. The board made layoffs and adopted a salary reduction for its employees.

“What indicated a public limitation and the risk of a possible two-month stoppage, with gradual return, was not confirmed. The uncertainties and governmental actions, indicate a deepening of this scenario, and it is not possible to accurately indicate the end of the crisis. However, the board has implemented emergency measures, continually reassessed, with an emphasis on preserving the physical and economic health of the Flamengo community, “he said.

One of the clubs that has already indicated its desire to resume activities, including having tested the squad and other employees, Flamengo reiterated that it will be ready to do so when sanitary conditions exist for that. “The second priority point is the preparation for when the return is possible, this will happen quickly and with all the necessary security”, he concluded.

BALANCE SHEET NUMBERS

In its first quarter result, Flamengo posted revenue of R $ 256.7 million and a surplus of R $ 53.9 million. The club also points out an expense of R $ 95.219 million in the hiring of Gabriel from Inter Milan, with a total of R $ 176 million invested in players between January and March.

