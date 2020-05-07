Flamengo announced on Wednesday night that three players from its main squad tested positive for the new coronavirus. The club conducted tests on 293 people, including athletes’ employees and relatives, and detected a total of 38 positive results.

Tests for detecting the coronavirus were carried out between April 30 and May 3. The club ensures that the cases are all asymptomatic. “Of the 293 examined, 38 tested positive, even without symptoms, the so-called ‘asymptomatic positives’. 11 people were detected who had previously had contact with the virus, without symptoms, and were already with positive IGG antibodies,” he explained. the club.

In its statement, the club then detailed the professionals who tested positive, making reference to the three athletes, even without naming them. “Of the 38 who showed a reaction to the virus, we had six employees from the Flamengo support group, two employees from third-party companies that provide regular services to the club, 25 family members or people who work in employees ‘and players’ homes, and three athletes from the main squad. ; two other players showed positive IGG antibodies, “he said.

Last Monday, the coronavirus made a fatal victim in Flamengo, the masseuse Jorge Luiz Domingos, Jorginho, who worked at the club for 40 years and who died after suffering a cardiac arrest due to complications from the disease.

Flamengo highlights that everyone who tested positive was placed in a quarantine period. In this phase of total social isolation, they will undergo “daily follow-up with questionnaires on vital signs and evolution, in addition to new serial dosages for patients and contacts until the cases are resolved.”

In addition, players who have had relatives or employees with positive results will also need to comply with the quarantine period. And they will undergo daily monitoring with questionnaires about signs of the disease and new tests. If the results are negative, they will be integrated into the work. And, of course, if they are positive, they will follow the standard conduct for this type of case.

“Finally, Flamengo reaffirms that it is working in full harmony with government authorities in order to, with all responsibility and security, collaborate with the important return to football activities in the shortest possible time,” concludes the club in its statement.

