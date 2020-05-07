Yesterday the news had become known that five employees of the Flamengo they had coronaviruses while on Monday the club’s historic masseuse died of this disease. Now, however, the institution confirmed that the total number of cases is 38 and set the alarms.

Through an official statement, Flamengo also revealed that Within this list are three players from the squad, although they did not make their names public. The Brazilian club detailed that it carried out 293 tests among its employees that included soccer players, the coaching staff, collaborators and the family of all of them.

While the confirmed cases are already complying with the mandatory isolation, it was explained that in addition to the affected soccer players, the infected include six members of the support group, two external workers and 25 relatives of the employees.

In Brazil they had already started training despite the fact that in recent days there was a significant increase in the number of cases in the country. Despite the huge number of confirmed cases in Flamengo, the institution intends to move forward with the practices starting next week as it believes that all safety protocols are being followed to prevent future infections.

Here is the full statement from Flamengo:

The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, to guarantee greater safety for its athletes, technical commission and employees of the Soccer Department, carried out a wide mobilization to carry out tests for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Between April 30 and May 3, 293 tests were carried out, reaching, in addition to 100% of all these collaborators, many close relatives of the players.

These cast-and-staff reviews are in line with WHO-recommended best practices, even outperforming what happens in countries that are successful in fighting the pandemic.

The results of the exams came out this Tuesday (6), being:

1. Of the 293 examined, 38 tested positive, even without symptoms, and the so-called “asymptomatic positives”. Eleven people were detected who had previously had contact with the virus, without symptoms, and who already had positive IGG antibodies.

2. Of the 38 who showed a reaction to the virus, we had six employees from the Flamengo support group, two employees from third-party companies that provide regular services to the club, 25 family members, or people who work in homes of employees and players , and three athletes from the team. principal; two other players had positive IGG antibodies.

For those who tested positive, all asymptomatic, the measures will be isolation and quarantine, daily follow-up with questionnaires on vital signs and evolution, in addition to new serial measurements of patients and contacts until the resolution of cases.

Athletes who have had family members or employees with positive tests will be quarantined, with daily monitoring with questionnaires about signs of the disease and new tests. In case of new negative tests, they will be integrated into the job in a safe period or, in case of positive tests, thereafter, they will follow the standard of conduct of those who have already tested positive.

Finally, Flamengo reaffirms that it is working in full harmony with government authorities to collaborate, with full responsibility and security, with the important return to football activities in the shortest possible time.

