Seen as a promising source of revenue by Gávea’s board, FlaTV reached expressive numbers in the first months of 2020, growing compared to last year – which had already been positive for Flamengo’s communication channels. With an increase in the number of subscribers and views, the YouTube channel also generated R $ 81,730.00 from January 1 to March 31 – equivalent to 31.96% of 2019 revenue (R $ 255,730.00).

President Rodolfo Landim during an interview with FlaTV, the official channel of the Gávea club (F: Reproduction / YouTube)

Photo: Lance!

The growth in the number of subscribers was also greater than in recent years. At the end of 2018, FlaTV had 1.2 million followers. During 2019, it won 1 million and 90 thousand new subscribers, ending the season with 2.32 million. In the first quarter of 2020, there were 1.5 million new subscribers. Until Friday, April 24, the channel had already added 3.38 million.

Views have also skyrocketed in recent years. From 45.07 million in 2018, to 110.5 million in 2019 and, finally, to 71.1 million and views in the first three months of 2020, with an increase also in the average duration per view, from 3’07 ” in 2018 to 7’58 ” in the first quarter of this year.

The production, transmission and commercialization of own content on Flamengo’s official channels is one of the areas that current management seeks to develop.

Having a direct channel with the fans is highly regarded by Rodolfo Landim’s board of directors as a promising source of revenue in the coming years, reducing the dependence on intermediaries – such as television stations.

In this sense, the communications department has invested in live broadcasts on FlaTV, including during the coronavirus pandemic. Players, such as Arão, Gerson and Arrascaeta, and directors, such as Bap, Bruno Spindel and President Landim himself, were the guests of the “Virtual Chat”.

This Saturday, at 19h, it will be the turn of Marcos Braz, vice president of football.

Musical attractions are also part of the new repertoire of FlaTV, as well as video game challenges and actions with the presence of partner-fans.

On the other hand, since the stoppage of football and the suspension of activities in Ninho do Urubu, athletes and members of the coaching staff and the football department are prohibited from granting exclusive interviews to the media in general.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts