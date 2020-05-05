Flamengo announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with its squad to cut wages by 25% in May and June. In addition, it postponed the payment for the image rights of the same period to the players. The measures were a consequence of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and will be evaluated at the end of that initial period.

According to Flamengo, the payment for image rights will occur from January 2021, divided into ten installments. These measures did not reach the technical commission headed by Jorge Jesus. And now they will be approved by the Rio de Janeiro Football Athletes Union.

“For this first moment, the entire professional cast of players authorized the Club to reduce their wages by 25% in May and June 2020. Furthermore, it also authorized the postponement of the image rights that would be paid in May. and June 2020 for discharge in 10 installments, starting in January 2021. This agreement will be formalized between the club and the athletes in the coming days “, communicated Flamengo.

The club also said in its official statement that it regretted the 6% cut in staff earlier this week. But he pointed out the measure as necessary, as well as the players’ salary cut, in order to preserve other jobs.

“The measures taken this week (the most painful of which is the reduction of approximately 6% of its staff), combined with this important agreement with the players, will help the Club: to pay all the labor rights of former employees; preserve the maximum employment and payment of more than a thousand employees, including employees and athletes, to maintain the provision of services to the 16 thousand members of its headquarters and to continue with the excellent sports performance in all its sports, wish of the 42 million fans that make up the red-black nation, “said Flamengo in an excerpt from the official statement.

